Public will have more access to 'incredibly important' Duff-Baby House in Sandwich Town

One of Sandwich Town's most historical buildings — dating back to the late 1700s — will be starting a new chapter by allowing the public greater access to the Duff-Baby House.

City council voted Monday night to begin a lease agreement with the Ontario Heritage Trust to occupy the first floor. The Duff-Baby House is among the most significant landmarks of its time in Upper Canada.

Right now it's an interpretation centre on Mill Street that's open by appointment only, and for special programming. However, under this new agreement it will allow the community to go inside more regularly.

"It's the oldest building in Canada west of Toronto," said David Garlick, vice-president of Les Amis Duff-Baby.

"[It's] incredibly important with respect to the War of 1812. It's the last place Tecumseh ate a comfortable meal. It's where we retreated from in 1813," he said.

David Garlick is vice-president of Les Amis Duff-Baby. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Built in 1798, it's named after the first two owners — Alexander Duff and James Baby. In addition to educational programming and public meetings inside the space, the volunteer group Les Amis Duff-Baby has been working with Museum Windsor to allow people inside.

Garlick and his group open the building for tours several times a year and between 100 and 300 people attend every time.

"We want the opportunity to open it up more often, on a regular basis, give the same tours and have the opportunity to raise some money so that we can make the building look, inside, like it did ... in 1813," said Garlick.

City administration is projecting a cost of about $33,000 per year to begin this agreement, with rent being the bulk of that expense.