Windsor chef steps out of her comfort zone on Food Network

As she approached her 40th birthday, Windsorite and executive chef Trish Gill wanted to take a big risk — so she successfully applied to be a contestant on the new show Fire Masters on the Food Network.

It's a cooking competition with a focus on grilling.

Gill said it was the first time she had ever thought about doing something like that.

"I thought I should do something scary for myself, and something really exciting, something to challenge myself," Gill said.

Executive Chef Trish Gill teaches culinary classes in Old Walkerville. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

"I just decided to go for it. Why not? What's the worst that could happen?"

Though she didn't win the competition, Gill said the experience was all about getting out of her comfort zone.

Gill used to cook at the Twisted Apron Restaurant, and currently teaches culinary classes in Old Walkerville to food connoisseurs and wannabe chefs.