'You have to learn how to learn': back to school at age 51

You're never too cool — or too old — for school.

Terri Fletcher enrolled at the University of Windsor when she was 51, having never attended post-secondary school before.

"I always had a goal of higher education," said Fletcher. "It was a dream more than I ever thought it would be a reality."

Fletcher was commuting weekly to Brampton for work, but took an early buyout four years ago and immediately headed to school.

"You have to learn how to learn," said Fletcher, adding that she was very nervous on her first day at the University of Windsor. "What to expect, how I'd be received as an older student … it's a little nerve wracking."

The nerves weren't enough to keep her home — and she became "fast friends" with many of the more traditionally-aged students in her classes.

"I might think at first that millennials are challenging and they might think the same of me," said Fletcher. "But as you're studying, things become clearer and the relationships are appreciative on both sides."

Fletcher wanted to study people, so she majored in history and women and gender studies. She took an internship in Sandwich Towne, working on the site where the statue of General Brock now sits.

Multiple artifacts were found by the group while on the summer dig.

"It's very fascinating when you discover things from a group of Indigenous people," said Fletcher, who has an Indigenous background herself. She's a member of the Missanabie Cree First Nation.

She has finished her undergraduate degree and now has her hopes set on a master's degree.

"I want to work for First Nations in Canada in some way," said Fletcher. Whether that comes as a federal job or an organization like the Can-Am Friendship Centre, she doesn't really care.

"I want to tell Indigenous history in whatever capacity that comes."