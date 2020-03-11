Leamington, Ont. woman wants answers about daughters' missing cord blood

A Leamington, Ont. woman says she's seeking answers about her daughters' missing cord blood samples, after a Toronto company stopped processing payments, as well as stopped responding to phone calls.

Christine Bedard says she and her family decided to begin storing cord blood with the Cord Blood Bank of Canada (CBBC) in 2007, sometime after Bedard's father died of cancer.

Thanks to a small amount of money provided to Bedard from her father's estate, she and her family were able to afford the cost of storing cord blood — blood that remains in the placenta and in the umbilical cord after childbirth — with the CBBC.

Bedard contacted the company and subsequently received information and instructions for how to send over blood samples.

The company also collected approximately $1,000 for initially signing up, charging the family approximately $120 for each year of the 15-year contract that was signed.

Bedard didn't just rely on CBBC's services once. When Bedard's second daughter was born in 2009, she and her family once again sent over samples to the company.

Christine Bedard isn't just concerned about the medical viability of the samples she sent. She also wants to know if the company even received the samples in the first place. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Though Bedard and her husband made annual payments, she said things started to seem fishy between 2016 and 2017, when the company stopped processing payments.

"Admittedly, my husband is the bill-checker and he noticed and bugged me, and said 'I haven't seen the fees come off our credit card,'" Bedard said.

When she finally called the company to find answers, Bedard said she fell into a similar loop as the many other families across Canada that relied on the CBBC to store cord blood.

"[I received] no response from the company, a very strange message," she said. "Of course, I hit Google up, and started looking for things and starting finding out that a lot of people were having a lot of trouble."

No one answered the door when CBC News visited the Cord Blood Bank of Canada's unit in this building at 1450 O'Connor Drive in Toronto. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

CBC News first reported on the CBBC and its owner Bernadette Ellison more than two years ago. At the time, a CBC News investigation revealed the company failed a Health Canada inspection in 2015 but could continue to operate if it only stored samples for the potential use of the person they belonged to, not family members.

CBBC's clients said they were sold the service based on potential use for family members. So after Health Canada's order, a few parents started to try to transfer their children's samples to another facility.

Since then, about two dozen more clients from across the country have reached out to CBC News unsure where to turn for information about their samples, because, for over a year, the company's voicemail message has said CBBC is not returning calls because of a medical emergency.

The CBBC and Ellison currently face a $600,000 lawsuit, for allegedly failing to store samples properly to ensure their viability for medical use.

For Bedard, the medical viability of the samples she sent is only one concern. She said she also wants to know if the samples even arrived in the first place.

CBC News tried to get answers from the owner of Cord Blood Bank of Canada, Bernadette Ellison at her home, but no one answered the door. (CBC)

"I feel like it got there, only because it was delivered and somebody accepted the package," she said.

Still, Bedard said CBBC moved locations "a couples of times," adding that "anytime you transport anything that is susceptible to unthawing or dangerous temperatures, you're risking them."

Bedard said the experience has left her heartsick, "because it was a gift in our case from my dad, and something that we really wanted to do [and something] we believed in."

At the same time, Bedard said the darker side of the story is that the cord blood — which contains uniquely manipulatable stem cells — can be used "in negative ways or illegally."

"Are they viable? Are they gone? Did they ever get there? Have they been sold? We just don't know," she said.