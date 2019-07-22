Leamington offers year's rent to businesses looking to revitalize uptown core

The Municipality of Leamington, Ont. launched a new competition Friday offering businesses a chance to a win a year's worth of free rent in the uptown core.

Dubbed 'Reinvent This Space' the competition calls on entrepreneurs — 19 years or older — to submit their business ideas.

"We're hoping to attract those people that have that business idea in their head that they've always wanted to start and just needed a little push. We're hoping that a year's rent will be that push," said Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

Nina Alwan, owner and operator at Final Touch Haircare Service, said the contest will be helpful in alleviating some of the costs of running a business. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"The challenges of running your own business are usually the expenses when you're first getting out of the gate," said MacDonald, who previously ran her own business. "And until you start to develop a customer-base, it's always managing your cash flow and rent ... Your monthly rent is always a concern because it doesn't come cheap."

'Rent is ridiculous in Leamington'

Nina Alwan, owner and operator at Final Touch Haircare Service, said the competition would give entrepreneurs a head start and alleviate some of the costs of running a business.

"The rent is pretty ridiculous in Leamington," said Alwan, who has run her business with her sister for 14 years.

The winner of the contest will be receiving a grant of up to $15,000. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

This is the first year the municipality is running this competition, but other cities and regions have launched similar competitions, including Harrow, Ont. and Peterborough, Ont.

Nadine McCallen, a grand prize winner of Peterborough's 2018 Win This Space compeition, said it's been challenging to open up her first store.

"I'd say that I'm working harder now than I was working two years ago before I won the contest. It hasn't been easy. It's been exciting, but it hasn't been easy at all," she said.

Residents of Ontario who are 19 years or older are eligible to enter the contest. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

McCallen also said it's important to keep in mind such initiatives are a means to fill vacancies, which MacDonald highlighted as well.

"We have a number of empty storefronts," said MacDonald, adding it's a concern to fill them.

'Think outside the box'

MacDonald said those who are interested in entering the competition must be creative with their proposals and business ideas.

"If you want to be noticed, you have to do something that the crowd isn't doing. You have to have a slightly different point of view and a slightly different way of delivering," said MacDonald.

"The mood seems to be very optimistic for buying local, shopping local. I think it's an ideal time for a business person to venture out," said MacDonald. "It calls on people to be different, to think outside the box."

The contest runs until the end of August. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

So far, no one has submitted any proposals yet, but MacDonald said she has seen a lot of people showing interest on social media.

"Opportunities like this don't come along often. It's almost like winning the lottery and giving yourself the hand up," said MacDonald.

A panel of seven people of different professional backgrounds, including MacDonald, will review the proposals and offer professional advice to finalists.

The competition runs until the end of August. MacDonald hopes to launch the it again next year if this year's run is successful.