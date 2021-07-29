Tornadoes touched down in Leamington and Windsor, researchers say

Two tornadoes hit Windsor-Essex over the weekend, including one that ripped through a greenhouse in Leamington, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.

Researchers with the Western University-based initiative surveyed damage at several sites earlier week following the storm on Saturday night.

They concluded that a twister touched down in Windsor at 9:20 p.m. and caused tree and roof damage described as minor. The tornado, which moved at an estimated 125 km/h, has a preliminary rating of EF0, the weakest rating on the Enhanced F-scale used for measuring the strength and destruction caused by tornadoes.

The tornado that hit Leamington less than an hour later was stronger, with a preliminary rating of EF1 and winds estimated at 145 km/h.

The twister caused extensive damage at a greenhouse, and also uprooted trees, according to images of the aftermath shared to Twitter by research assistant Francis Lavigne-Theriault.

In addition to the twisters in Leamington and Windsor, two other tornadoes have been confirmed by the researchers. The tornadoes in Bayfield and Thornbury were both rated EF-0.