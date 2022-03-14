Three people are dead after 'serious' collision in Leamington: OPP

Three people are dead after a vehicle hit a bridge embankment and caught fire in Leamington Sunday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

In a media release, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the "serious" collision happened around 7:57 p.m. on Mersea Road 8, about one kilometre east of Essex County Road 37. Police said the vehicle left the road, hit a bridge embankment and caught fire.

Leamington Fire Services and Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene with police.

Police said three people were found dead inside the vehicle.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Unit was on scene Sunday evening and closed the roadway. According to an OPP tweet, the road reopened around 5:50 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

