OPP are still searching for 28-year-old suspect after Leamington shooting
A 39-year-old woman was transported to hospital Sunday with a gunshot wound
Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman who is suspected to be involved in the shooting of a 39-year-old woman in Leamington.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a woman with a gunshot wound on Robinson Street in Leamington.
EMS sent the woman to a local hospital to be treated for the injury, which police said is non-life threatening.
An investigation is underway for a 28-year-old suspect with the alias of Samantha or Sam Smith. In a press release, the OPP said it is still clarifying the suspect's legal name.
The woman is described as having brown skin and a medium build, according to police. She was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, a dark shirt and had her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP's Leamington crime unit at 519-326-2544 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). An anonymous tip can also be sent to www.catchcrooks.com.
