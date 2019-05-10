Leamington OPP helping fill sandbags
Leamington, Ont. residents looking for flooding assistance will get some help filling sandbags Wednesday.
Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police auxiliary unit will be at the sandbag filling station
Leamington, Ont. residents looking for flooding assistance will get some help filling sandbags Wednesday.
Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police auxiliary unit will be at the sandbag filling station at the Bayview Dog Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to help fill sandbags and load them into vehicles.
Residents will have to go to the Kinsmen Recreation Complex and show proof of address to pick up their sandbags, which then are filled at the station on Bevel Line Road.
Only 100 sandbags are permitted per resident.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.