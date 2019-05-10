Leamington OPP helping fill sandbags

Leamington, Ont. residents looking for flooding assistance will get some help filling sandbags Wednesday.

Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police auxiliary unit will be at the sandbag filling station at the Bayview Dog Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to help fill sandbags and load them into vehicles.

Residents will have to go to the Kinsmen Recreation Complex and show proof of address to pick up their sandbags, which then are filled at the station on Bevel Line Road.

Only 100 sandbags are permitted per resident.