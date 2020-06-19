Leamington resident growing vegetable garden to help people during COVID-19 pandemic

For the past two years, Joan Grey has been growing vegetables to sell in the Chatham area.

This year, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Grey says she plans on distributing the vegetables for free, as a means of giving back to those in need — including migrant workers.

"There won't be any costs for the produce that we'll be reaping this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Grey, who also founded and runs a migrant worker not-for-profit called Unity Hopeful, explained that the free vegetable distribution isn't just about helping migrant workers — it's a chance to give back to the Leamington community where she lives.

"This year, I decided it was going to be a fundraiser for my program," she said. "But due to the pandemic, it's going to be free."

"People are out of work and people are having a hard time purchasing food and all that stuff."

Among the crops currently growing in Grey's garden are callaloo — a spinach-like vegetable — as well as hot peppers, Jamaican pumpkin and roma tomatoes.

Once the produce is ready, Grey said she'll use Facebook and Instagram to put the word out.