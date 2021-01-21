Leamington purchases school land to encourage affordable housing

Officials in Leamington say they hope the purchase of school land will bring badly needed affordable housing to the region, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The use of the two parcels of property — and whether the existing school buildings will stay — has yet to be determined but the municipality said the purchase was made to encourage affordable housing and support "other identified strategic long-term goals."

"Not every community has an opportunity like this one to see the beginning of a resolution to the housing crisis that is a national problem, not just ours," said Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

She said future development will create "better housing opportunities for Leamington residents and for newcomers who have been unable to settle here due to the lack of affordable properties."

The land is located at 125 Talbot St. W. (former site of Leamington District Secondary School) and 134 Mill St. (former site of Mill Street Public School).

The municipality said it will provide more details as plans develop.

