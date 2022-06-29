Police confirm Lake Erie possible drowning victim was migrant worker 

The 24-year-old Guatemalan man who died by possible drowning in Lake Erie last week was a migrant worker, police have confirmed.

The Leamington detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it received a report of a possible drowning in Leamington on June 20, at about 2:25 p.m.

Police said the individual was recovered by people on the shore, who attempted to resuscitate him. The victim was then transported to hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim on Tuesday as 24-year-old David Josue Mendez-Ramirez, of Guatemala.

Police confirmed the man was a migrant worker in an email to CBC Windsor on Tuesday.

Police say investigators are continuing to speak with witnesses and examining information about the incident.