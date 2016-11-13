Leamington signs 3-year contract with OPP, evaluating other options for policing

The majority of Leamington council opted to sign a new contract with Ontario Provincial Police, despite being unhappy with the level of service the OPP provides in the town.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said council felt it was "safer" to stay with OPP "rather than risk a further drop in service."

"But we sent a message that we are not happy with the level of service," said MacDonald, adding the complaint isn't with specific officers, but that they often aren't replaced on sick or parental leaves and are frequently pulled to municipalities outside of Leamington.

The new contract, starting Jan. 1, 2020, runs for three years and includes an option to terminate with one year of written notice.

Six OPP officers cover Leamington's boundaries, but MacDonald thinks eight would be better for the size of the town.

"They think they can provide adequate service with six, but council does not agree with that. We think we need more," said MacDonald, pointing to the influx of migrant workers which boosts Leamington's population.

"We don't think that's taken into account."

According to MacDonald, the town asked for enhancements — like someone who was assigned to water patrol — but the OPP said that officer couldn't then be assigned elsewhere.

"Despite what we've asked for, despite that we've said we're willing to pay, they don't feel it's warranted," said MacDonald.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said council felt it was 'safer' to stay with OPP 'rather than risk a further drop in service.' (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Had a contract not been signed, OPP would still provide coverage but they wouldn't enforce things like traffic bylaws. About $65,000 in police grant funding would have also been lost.

The 2020 bill for the OPP's coverage of Leamington is $5,434,414 — an almost seven per cent increase over 2019.

Consultant report coming

Leamington council is waiting for a report from a consultant — due any time now — to look at other policing options for the town. The town retained Michael Mitchell in July 2019 to evaluate the level of policing.

MacDonald said after the report comes, there would be a second phase which would include public consultation, and then the consultant would write a proposal.

"I'm guessing council would have requests for proposal and see who responds to that with actual quotes," she said.

A previous OPP contract began Dec. 3, 2010 and was for a five-year term. A second five-year contract was agreed to following that contract. The minimum term agreement is for three years.