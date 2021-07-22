Leamington OPP make arrest in break-in sexual assault case

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington say officers have made an arrest following a sexual assault where a man entered a woman's home while she slept.

The detachment received a report about the incident on Saturday.

"It was reported that a male entered the victim's residence while she was sleeping and inappropriately touched her before being chased out of the residence," the police service said in a media release on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 58-year-old Leamington man. He has been charged with sexual assault and break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

"Police are reminding the public to ensure that you lock your doors whenever possible," the OPP said.

