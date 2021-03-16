Human remains found in LaSalle identified as those of missing person: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police said human remains found in LaSalle have been identified as belonging to a missing person.

In a news release, police said they received information from LaSalle police on Sunday about human remains on the shoreline off of Front Road.

Police said they have confirmed the identity of the remains, which they say are of a man who was last spoken to on Dec. 31, 2020. Police did not indicate if they suspect foul play.

The OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, Ontario Forensic Pathology Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario continue to investigate.

Police ask that anyone with information call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.