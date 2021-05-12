Leamington OPP lay charges over Sunday gatherings

Three people have been charged as a result of what police have described as "large public gatherings" in Leamington.

On Sunday, police responded to complaints about the gatherings, which took place at several locations within the municipality.

"The investigation determined the gatherings were not in compliance with the provincial stay-at-home order and the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)," police said in a media release on Tuesday.

Each of the individuals were charged with failure to comply with the provincial state of emergency law, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act, which deals with COVID-19 measures.

Fines for violating an order under the act start at $750 and range up to $100,000, or $10 million for a company.

"The OPP is requesting that businesses and members of the public voluntarily comply with the government-mandated shutdown and the stay-at-home order," the police service said.

