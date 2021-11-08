2 seniors dead in head-on collision in Leamington

Two people are dead following a head-on collision in Leamington on Sunday, according to the OPP.

In a media release, police said a crash between a northbound and a southbound vehicle occurred just before 7 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 77 between Mersea Roads 5 and 6.

One of the drivers was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other car were killed. Katherina Fehr, 72, died at the scene while Johan Fehr, 76, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

