Two people charged by Leamington OPP for holding a gathering of more than 5 people

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Leamington have charged two people for failing to comply with an emergency order by hosting a gathering of more than five people.

According to a Tuesday media release, Leamington OPP officers responded to two separate reports on April 9 of gatherings of more than five people at residences on Wigle Street and Satinwood Crescent.

"Through investigation it was determined that a number of persons present at each location were not residents of that address," reads an excerpt from the same media release.

As per the current order issued under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, organized public events, social gatherings and even religious or ceremonial gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

"These prohibitions apply to an event or gathering even if it is held at a private dwelling," OPP said. "We remind everyone that 'flattening the curve' requires us to work together to ensure the current short-term restrictions are in place no longer than necessary."

