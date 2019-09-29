The days of Justin Latam's family van smelling like empty beer cans and bottles are nearly over.

Since June, the singer/songwriter from Leamington, Ont. has been collecting empties to pay for the production of his upcoming folk album.

His original fundraising goal was $2,000, but Latam said he's "really surpassed it" by about $500.

"[I'm] just overwhelmed with just the support I've had from everyone," he said. "I couldn't have expected it to be so successful."

Latam converted his family's van into a storage area to transport people's empties, spreading towels across the back of his Dodge Journey. He said it was "really cool" to see how involved people were with the fundraiser.

Latam says about 120 people and businesses have stepped forward to donate empties. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"I thought I would have to hassle people a lot more, but that wasn't the case," said Latam.

"As the fundraiser went on, people were reaching out to me and they were even dropping the empties off on my porch or in my driveway, so people were all in."

"I think, at this point, we're ready for the van to not smell like empties anymore."​​​​​​ - Justin Latam

Between June and September, Latam said he's returned "dozens of full van loads" of empties.

"I had people reach out to me, strangers that I didn't even know wanting to donate, and so I really appreciate all the support."

Tap on the player below to hear one of Latam's songs:

With rehearsals already underway, Latam is scheduled to begin recording his album at the Sound Foundry Studio in Kingsville, Ont. on Nov. 1. Latam adds the entire experience has inspired him to think of other creative ways to connect with his fans and fund his music career.

He estimates about 120 people and businesses have donated empties.

Although Latam's family has supported him by helping to collect empties and return them to The Beer Store, he said it's time to move on.

"I think, at this point, we're ready for the van to not smell like empties anymore."