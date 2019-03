Faith groups in Leamington, Ont. joined hands to block the entrance to where the town's Muslim community was holding Friday prayers, one week after the deadly Christchurch shootings.

There were 10 people from Mennonite churches, the Anglican Church and others.

The Friday prayers were held at the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, which has been lending its space for Muslims since September 2017.

Rev. Andrew Wilson said mosque-goers left prayers with smiles.

Mosque-goers in Leamington pray inside the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"It felt right. This is what we're supposed to do," he said. "I can stand and preach love and compassion and sharing from a pulpit, but to come out and to show people that's what needs to be done."

The two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand took 50 lives and injured another 50. They took place during Friday prayers exactly a week ago.

Najm Jutt, who leads prayers, said Fridays are like Sundays for Christians.

Last week, Jutt was scared to go to the mosque after hearing about the shooting. However, he wants to remind people to focus on the positive sides in life.

The human barrier outside the prayer doors was another one of those positives.

"We have seen great outspoken love from our Christian brothers and sisters," said Jutt. "I think it shows how much love there is between both Muslims and Christians."

Peace party

This coming together among faith groups isn't the first time in Leamington.

Nasir Mahmood, who was at Friday prayers, says he is grateful to see the community showing up to protect them. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Rev. Sylvia Swiatoschik with St. Paul's Lutheran Church said they've held a "peace party" in town (unrelated to the recent attacks), where 600 people showed up from all different faiths and countries.

There will be another party in June.

"Let it start with us," she said.

At St. Paul's, Swiatoschik said they have been discussing what it means to be welcoming to their neighbours.

Although this Friday's gesture is more one of symbolism, she said it was important to show the Muslim community in town that they are welcome.

"There's no way we could shield [the worshipping Muslims] with our bodies if someone wanted to do [harm to them], but it was a small physical sign we could show by our presence that they are cared for, they are loved and we support them," she said.