Leamington McDonald's closes following employee COVID-19 case
Company said the closure 'out of an abundance of caution'
A McDonald's restaurant in Leamington is closing temporarily after an employee said they tested positive for COVID-19.
In a media statement, McDonald's Canada said on Monday an employee at the 214 Talbot Street location of the fast-food chain reported they tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant is now closed for cleaning and sanitation "out of an abundance of caution," according to the statement.
The company said it will reopen as quickly and safely as possible.
All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.
The employee worked their last shift on June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The company asks anyone who may have visited the McDonalds on June 3 to take direction from public health experts.
In April, another McDonald's location in Windsor closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.