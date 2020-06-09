Leamington McDonald's closes following employee COVID-19 case

A McDonald's restaurant in Leamington is closing temporarily after an employee said they tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media statement, McDonald's Canada said on Monday an employee at the 214 Talbot Street location of the fast-food chain reported they tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant is now closed for cleaning and sanitation "out of an abundance of caution," according to the statement.

The company said it will reopen as quickly and safely as possible.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

The employee worked their last shift on June 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The company asks anyone who may have visited the McDonalds on June 3 to take direction from public health experts.

In April, another McDonald's location in Windsor closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

More from CBC News Windsor: