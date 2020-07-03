Leamington mayor frustrated over handling of greenhouse shut down

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald says she learned about the effective shut down of Nature Fresh Farms through social media.

"I still have not received an official call," she said, while speaking with Windsor Morning guest host Peter Duck on Friday. "I have had second- and third-hand accounts from very reliable sources, but I was never contacted by anyone officially to tell me that [Nature Fresh]… don't have the opportunity to open up to employees."

On Thursday, sources confirmed with CBC News that an Essex County facility that saw almost 200 workers test positive for COVID-19 over the weekend — the same facility described in a recent order from the Windsor-Essex health unit ordering employees into isolation and prohibiting work "until further direction" — was Nature Fresh.

MacDonald spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday about Nature Fresh, as well as the province's plans to permit Leamington and Kingsville — currently the only two communities in Ontario stuck in Stage 1 — to begin reopening under the province's Stage 2 framework.

According to MacDonald, Ford brought up COVID-19 numbers in the greenhouse industry, and the discussion turned toward possibly encapsulating the growing industry from the rest of the community since community cases in Leamington are lower than the cases in the agri-farm sector.

"He said to me he would talk to his health team in the morning, and I'm still waiting for that call," MacDonald said. "When I tell someone I will call them back, I do my darndest to call them back, particularly when they are in a situation like I am and my community is."

"And I had said to him, silence, I don't believe, is an option any longer for him and in the ruling government, and I did get silence."

MacDonald said she also warned Ford that if the provincial government doesn't take action to allow Stage 2 reopenings, Leamington business-owners will open "regardless of the order."

"My people need something to hang their hat on that they will open."

'They need immediate cash'

MacDonald said she'd like to see two commitments made: A possible reopening date and a promise of financial support.

"We need a date for those folks to lead toward or aim for, or we need immediate cash," she said.

MacDonald said she also reached out to the province's Finance Minister Rod Phillips to share a list of requests put forth on Tuesday by a collection of Kingsville and Leamington business.

"I added my own two cents worth, which was they need immediate cash based on their earnings of the previous year," MacDonald said.

Leamington's mayor said that she's heard "crickets" from the federal government, adding that she wishes there was an established single entity that could be contacted for guidance — rather than a handful of different organizations "posturing for position."

"They're so used to always fighting for funding that it becomes a mode of survival," she said. "But it is not helpful in this situation. We need one entity in charge, one entity that has the final word, one entity that makes decisions and tells everyone else what to do."