Leamington man dead after physical altercation: OPP

An altercation in Leamington has left one man dead and another in custody.

Essex County OPP say they are investigating a physical altercation that happened Aug. 3, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. near Talbot Street East and Victoria Street South.

Police say after the altercation a 54-year-old Leamington man was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead later that evening. The other man involved was arrested and is in custody.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to contact police.