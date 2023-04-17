Content
Windsor

Leamington man charged with impaired driving while on riding lawnmower

A man was spotted in a local drive-thru atop the lawnmower.

Provincial police remind residents not to drive any vehicle while impaired

CBC News ·
A black and white coloured Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.
An Essex County OPP cruiser pictured in a file photo. (Canadian Press)

A man in Leamington has been charged with impaired driving  — on his lawnmower in a local drive-thru. 

Essex County OPP said an officer observed an individual atop a riding lawnmower exiting a drive-thru on Talbot Street West in Leamington around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

After speaking with the individual, the officer reported he was impaired.

A 41-year-old Leamington man was taken to the local detachment for testing and has since been released with a court appearance scheduled for early next month. He has been charged with two counts of impaired driving. 

In a statement, provincial police said they want to remind residents that driving or operating vessels while impaired — anything from cars to lawn mowers to personal boats and canoes — can result in a licence suspension, fines, vehicle impoundment and a potential criminal record. 

 

