Leamington man charged with impaired driving while on riding lawnmower
Provincial police remind residents not to drive any vehicle while impaired
A man in Leamington has been charged with impaired driving — on his lawnmower in a local drive-thru.
Essex County OPP said an officer observed an individual atop a riding lawnmower exiting a drive-thru on Talbot Street West in Leamington around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
After speaking with the individual, the officer reported he was impaired.
A 41-year-old Leamington man was taken to the local detachment for testing and has since been released with a court appearance scheduled for early next month. He has been charged with two counts of impaired driving.
In a statement, provincial police said they want to remind residents that driving or operating vessels while impaired — anything from cars to lawn mowers to personal boats and canoes — can result in a licence suspension, fines, vehicle impoundment and a potential criminal record.