OPP charges 6 people with human trafficking in Leamington, Ont.

Six people have been arrested in a human trafficking investigation by the Essex County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP spokesperson Const. Steven Duguay said Wednesday the seven-month long investigation took place in Leamington, Ont., where several of the suspects were from.

Human trafficking, Duguay said, is when someone recruits, transports, harbours or exercises control, direction or influence over another person for money. Essex County OPP are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Duguay said he cannot confirm how many victims there are, but said he could confirm one victim was an adult female.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

"Right now, we're looking for anyone who's a possible victim, who may think that they're a victim to come forward and speak to our investigators," he said.

Four people from Leamington, Ont., were arrested, along with a person from Sarnia and a person from Windsor, with ages ranging from 20 to 40.

The charges include traffick in persons, material benefit from trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services (living off the avails), procuring, assault and advertising sexual services.

All six suspects have been held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

"If anybody has any information, or may think that they have a piece of the puzzle that may add to our investigation, we ask them to come forward," Duguay said.

