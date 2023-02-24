Leamington greenhouse owners face 88 charges over lighting bylaw

The Municipality of Leamington has laid dozens of charges against greenhouse operators for allegedly violating new rules restricting lighting.

Eighty-eight charges have recently been laid against 12 greenhouse companies, stemming from enforcement that began last November, the municipality said in a news release Friday.

"It is unfortunate that several greenhouse owners continue to be in violation of our bylaw, particularly those greenhouse owners with whom the municipality settled previous proceedings," Mayor Hilda MacDonald said in a statement. "We are hopeful that in most cases, compliance will be achieved within a reasonable amount of time."

Leamington passed a bylaw on greenhouse lighting last June. It's designed to address longstanding complaints over powerful, colourful lights from the greenhouse industry illuminating the night sky.

Glow from greenhouses in Leamington captured on Dec. 3, 2021. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Under the light abatement bylaw, greenhouse owners who use lights have to close curtains from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Those without curtains were told to provide evidence that the coverings would be installed on or before Oct. 1 of this year, or declare that they would not use greenhouse lights at all.

The deadline for that documentation was Oct. 1 of last year, but the municipality said it only heard from two greenhouse owners.

The penalty upon conviction is a fine, which would be set by the justice of the peace hearing the case.

Richard Lee, executive director of the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, said it was "unfortunate" that the municipality resorted to charges before education.

"It's a new bylaw. We want to comply," he said. "We want to be good neighbours. We want to be able to support our community, not only from an economic standpoint, but be able to provide that relationship that we can work together."

Lee said that supply chain issues are hampering compliance with the bylaw. There are delays in getting the curtains and there are also delays in getting contractors to install them, so he wants to see some leniency for growers.

Tomato greenhouses in Leamington, Ontario. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

The lights, which are used by both the vegetable and cannabis-growing industry, are used to supplement sunlight, particularly during times of the year with less daylight.

Lee said this supports year-round production, ultimately making the food supply more secure.

"I think if we've learned anything over the pandemic, the need for food security to feed North America is paramount. There were challenges that people were concerned about accessing affordable from the grocery store during these times during the pandemic and agriculture was an essential service, so they didn't miss a beat."