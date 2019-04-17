Leamington greenhouse fire under control quickly
Leamington fire officials responded to a greenhouse blaze Tuesday night.
The fire was on Hwy. 77, just north of Hwy. 3
Leamington crews responded to a greenhouse fire early Wednesday.
Around 1:25 a.m., the Hwy. 77 was closed to traffic between Hwy. 3 and Essex County Road 18.
It took about half an hour to get the fire under control.
The investigation will continue Wednesday morning to determine the cause and provide a damage estimate.
LFS leaving the 300 block of Hwy 77 , fire is out and Hwy is open , investigation will continue in the morning to confirm the cause and dollar loss amount . DC 148 <a href="https://t.co/ISE7gHTrxw">pic.twitter.com/ISE7gHTrxw</a>—@LeamingtonFire1
