Leamington greenhouse fire under control quickly
Leamington greenhouse fire under control quickly

Leamington fire officials responded to a greenhouse blaze Tuesday night.

The fire was on Hwy. 77, just north of Hwy. 3

The fire was quickly brought under control by Leamington Fire Services (Leamington Fire Services/Twitter)

Leamington crews responded to a greenhouse fire early Wednesday.

Around 1:25 a.m., the Hwy. 77 was closed to traffic between Hwy. 3 and Essex County Road 18.

It took about half an hour to get the fire under control. 

The investigation will continue Wednesday morning to determine the cause and provide a damage estimate. 

