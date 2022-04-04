This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England
Christian Papp has been into the sport since he was 4 years old, thanks to dad Jason
Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time.
"I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said.
Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England.
Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-race series over six weekends from April to August. Christian is racing for Primo Racing of Airdrie, Scotland, in the competion.
Christian's first two races were on Saturday and Sunday in Rowrah, England.
"I was fairly happy with it," said Christian. "I only got one day to learn the track and it was my first time in a go-kart since October."
Jason Papp said he was a little older when he got his start in the sport, but was able to compete against now-professional race car drivers Danica Patrick and Sam Hornish Jr.
Now, Jason is watching his son enjoy the sport.
"The sky's the limit,"said Jason, who is also Christian's mechanic.
"I think the skill set is there. It's a difficult sport to move forward with, unlike soccer or hockey or other sports where you can move forward on your talent."
Jason said the cost is a bit high, but he's looking for sponsors to support his son as he continues to travel for competitions.
Christian and his dad will come back to Canada in between races over the next few months.
"We're going back and forth for each race, so I can still go to school get a good education," said Christian.
"It's fine, I'm pretty good at school so it's fine to miss a few days here and there."
Jason said Christian has four Canadian championships so far the in five years he's been racing. Last fall, Christian represented Canada at the World Karting Championships in Italy.
