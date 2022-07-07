'What the hell is Leamington on?': Musician pens song spotlighting county's greenhouse glow

The glow of greenhouse lights in Essex County has inspired anger from many community members — but for one Leamington-born musician, it's inspired a song.

"What the hell is Leamington on?" is what Kyle "Mr. Kyle" Colasanti asks in the chorus of his song, Leamington Glow.

It's a cheeky tune intended to be playful, while also pointing out concerns with regards to the impact the lights have on the night sky, wildlife and the environment.

"It just seemed like it was disrupting the natural order of things. It's my hometown. So I feel close to the issue," Mr. Kyle said.

Mr. Kyle's Leamington Glow Duration 3:27 Kyle "Mr. Kyle" Colasanti wrote the song, Leamington Glow, in response to the impact greenhouse lights in the county have been having on the community. OGVG's Joe Sbrocchi listened to the song and shares his response.

"I knew there had to be some other way of them doing business. Like, we can't see the night sky anymore."

Mr. Kyle translated his feelings into song before Leamington council agreed on a new bylaw last month that would force greenhouses to put up blackout curtains by October 2023.

He said he's pleased with that move and hopes it addresses the issue.

Reaction from OGVG

The musician, who now lives in Toronto, started playing the song for audiences in the Greater Toronto Area and found it was a great conversation starter, with many surprised to hear this was happening in southwestern Ontario, he said.

Lights from greenhouses are seen in the sky above the Leamington sign. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Since then, he's recorded the item in-studio and is now hoping to reach local listeners.

"It's creative," said Joe Sbrocchi, executive director of the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers, which represents tomato, pepper and cucumber growers, after CBC shared the song with him.

"I'm sure it speaks to some of the concerns of some of the residents."

He noted that some residents think the lights are "cool," adding that there's a spectrum of feelings with regards to the lights. Sbrocchi said he values and respects Mr. Kyle's perspective.

The lights themselves have created tension between the greenhouse industry, municipalities and community members displeased with the impact.

Blackout by October 2023

Growers have resisted calls to switch off their lights at night, but the municipality of Leamington hopes that the new greenhouse light abatement bylaw will help address resident concerns and growers' needs.

Residents have complained to council about light pollution caused by greenhouse grow lights. (Submitted by Peter Loewen)

Last month, Leamington council scrapped a previous bylaw that it approved in December 2020 and replaced it with one that requires growers to have blackout curtains installed by October next year and details times when those curtains must be fully closed.

At the time, Sbrocchi said many took issue with the fact that the bylaw required them to have their lights off or curtains completely closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., which he explained would be detrimental to plants.

The new bylaw states that a 10 per cent gap in the ceiling curtains is allowed between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. — to allow heat and moisture to escape.

But ceiling curtains must be fully closed between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and the wall curtains must be fully closed between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Some to appeal bylaw

Sbrocchi said the latest agreement feels like the one that makes the most sense for all parties involved.

Glow from greenhouses in Leamington captured on Dec. 3, 2021. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald confirmed to CBC there are still two companies appealing the latest rules — but would not say which ones.

Sbrocchi also confirmed some were appealing but could not speak further on it because he said the situation could wind up in the courts.

Overall, he said, there is an effort to mend fences and move forward.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kyle said he's excited to see an effort to find a solution.

"Leamington definitely needs the economic resurgence of these greenhouses, but at the same time, we've got to get rid of the light pollution," he said.

"I personally think it's a positive, but we're only really going to see come October 1, 2023 ... the proof will be in the pudding. We'll actually see if the bylaw is effective."