Leamington man charged following probe of scam phone call

A Leamington man has been charged following a fraud investigation that began with a complaint in the Kingston area.

OPP Frontenac detachment say a local individual was called by phone Nov. 6, and told they had won a prize.

The victim was instructed to buy pre-paid credit cards and ship them to a specific address in order to receive the prize.

After sending the cards, the victim realized it was a scam and called police.

Investigators determined the phone call originated from Leamington.

A warrant was executed on Tuesday, and a 36-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused was held until a bail hearing.

