Leamington man charged following probe of scam phone call
A Leamington man has been charged with possession, following a fraud investigation which began with a complaint in the Kingston area.
OPP Frontenac detachment began investigating following a complaint in the district
OPP Frontenac detachment say a local individual was called by phone Nov. 6, and told they had won a prize.
The victim was instructed to buy pre-paid credit cards and ship them to a specific address in order to receive the prize.
After sending the cards, the victim realized it was a scam and called police.
Investigators determined the phone call originated from Leamington.
A warrant was executed on Tuesday, and a 36-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The accused was held until a bail hearing.