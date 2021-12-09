Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Leamington man charged following probe of scam phone call

A Leamington man has been charged with possession, following a fraud investigation which began with a complaint in the Kingston area.

OPP Frontenac detachment began investigating following a complaint in the district

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police charged a Leamington man with possession, following a fraud investigation that began north of Kingston, Ont. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

OPP Frontenac detachment say a local individual was called by phone Nov. 6, and told they had won a prize.

The victim was instructed to buy pre-paid credit cards and ship them to a specific address in order to receive the prize. 

After sending the cards, the victim realized it was a scam and called police. 

Investigators determined the phone call originated from Leamington.

A warrant was executed on Tuesday, and a 36-year-old man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. 

The accused was held until a bail hearing. 

