Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

4 charged in connection with fatal fire in Leamington

Essex County OPP say four people have been charged in connection with a fatal house fire in Leamington earlier this month.

Police say 3 adults, 1 minor charged with obstructing police

CBC News ·
Police say the identity of the person found deceased inside the Leamington residence where a fire took place has not yet been confirmed. (Leamington Fire Services/Twitter)

Essex County OPP say four people have been charged in connection with a fatal house fire in Leamington earlier this month.

On Wednesday, three Leamington residents, including a 17-year-old, were charged with obstructing police and breach of undertaking. A 65-year-old Windsor resident has also been charged with obstruction.

The fire took place on the night of July 8 in the 300 block of Erie Street South. Firefighters responded just before midnight.

One person was found deceased inside the home. Police say their identity has not yet been determined.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking to get in touch with witnesses and anyone with camera footage.

More from CBC Windsor

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now