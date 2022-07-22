4 charged in connection with fatal fire in Leamington

Essex County OPP say four people have been charged in connection with a fatal house fire in Leamington earlier this month.

On Wednesday, three Leamington residents, including a 17-year-old, were charged with obstructing police and breach of undertaking. A 65-year-old Windsor resident has also been charged with obstruction.

The fire took place on the night of July 8 in the 300 block of Erie Street South. Firefighters responded just before midnight.

One person was found deceased inside the home. Police say their identity has not yet been determined.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking to get in touch with witnesses and anyone with camera footage.

