Hwy. 77 closed in Leamington for fire

Highway 77 in Leamington is closed because of a fire.

Leamington Fire Services responded to a garage fire around 1 a.m.

The flames spread to a trailer and barn, but the fire is under control. No one was hurt

The highway remains closed between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6. Leamington fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Damage has been estimated at $250,000, and an excavator is on the scene to assist fire crews.