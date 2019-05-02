Hwy. 77 closed in Leamington for fire
Leamington Fire Services responded around 1 a.m. for a garage fire, which spread to a barn.
The fire is under control
Highway 77 in Leamington is closed because of a fire.
Leamington Fire Services responded to a garage fire around 1 a.m.
The flames spread to a trailer and barn, but the fire is under control. No one was hurt
The highway remains closed between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6. Leamington fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Hwy 77 fire under control. Hwy remains closed. No injuries.—@LeamingtonFire1
Damage has been estimated at $250,000, and an excavator is on the scene to assist fire crews.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.