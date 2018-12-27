All safe in Christmas Day barn fire caused by heat lamp

An afternoon barn fire kept the Leamington fire department busy on Christmas Day, causing $60,000 in damage.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the fire department.

Fire out on Mersea Road 8 , cause was determined to be a heat lamp in the dog house located next to the barn , dollar value set at $60,000 with no injuries to residents or pets. DC148 <a href="https://t.co/Mf2uT2g9QM">pic.twitter.com/Mf2uT2g9QM</a> —@LeamingtonFire1

It happened on the 700 block of Mersea Road 8, forcing traffic to detour while crews battled back flames from the barn on the property.

The fire department determined the fire was caused by a heat lamp that was inside a dog house beside the barn.