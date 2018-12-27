Skip to Main Content
All safe in Christmas Day barn fire caused by heat lamp

Pets, people safe following barn fire in Leamington

The Leamington Fire department responded to a barn fire on Christmas Day. (Twitter.com/LeamingtonFire1)

An afternoon barn fire kept the Leamington fire department busy on Christmas Day, causing $60,000 in damage. 

No one was injured in the fire, according to the fire department. 

It happened on the 700 block of Mersea Road 8, forcing traffic to detour while crews battled back flames from the barn on the property. 

The fire department determined the fire was caused by a heat lamp that was inside a dog house beside the barn.

