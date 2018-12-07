Skip to Main Content
13 vehicles stolen from Leamington dealership recovered, arrests made
The OPP has charged a Windsor man for allegedly stealing 13 vehicles from a Leamington auto dealership. All of the vehicles have since been recovered.

A 34-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing 13 vehicles from an auto dealership. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

The OPP has charged a Windsor man for allegedly stealing 13 vehicles from a Leamington dealership. A woman is also facing charges in relation to this case.

Police say keys for the vehicles were taken from the Erie Street South business Dec. 2 early morning and used to drive vehicles off the lot.

Authorities were able to recover 12 of the 13 on various streets and parking lots in Leamington and Windsor — OnStar helped in two of the cases. 

The final vehicle was located after officers were dispatched to a disturbance call — Dec. 6 around 5 a.m. — in the parking lot of a restaurant on Erie Street South. 

The 34-year-old man faces the following charges: 

  • Breaking and entering - commit theft.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle (13 counts). 
  • Possession of property obtained by crime (3 counts).
  • Possession of a controlled substance.
  • Possession of break-in instruments.
  • Fail to comply with recognizance (2 counts).
  • Breach of probation.

A 26-year-old woman from Windsor, who was arrested in relation to this case, is charged with the following offences:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime (2 counts).
  • Possession of break-in instruments.
  • Possession of a controlled substance.

