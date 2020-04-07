Leamington, Ont. couple unable to celebrate 75th anniversary together due to COVID-19

Helen and John Dick got married 75 years ago, in the final months of the Second World War.

April 7 is their anniversary, but the Leamington, Ont. couple will not be able to celebrate together because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John, 98, is in long-term care, and Helen, 96, is in the retirement residence at the Leamington Mennonite Home. While COVID-19 has not been reported at the facility, restrictions to slow the spread mean no one from one unit is allowed to visit another.

"I feel sad about this whole situation, not just today but for the past number of weeks," said Marlene Neufeld, one of the couple's five children.

Neufeld said she wasn't able to see her mother on a recent birthday and is afraid Mother's Day won't be an option either.

"They used to have some meals together, but that got complicated," said Neufeld, adding that the couple were able to visit and do things together before coronavirus precautions came into play.

"Their understanding is a bit limited; they both have dementia," said Sharon Johnston, another daughter of the Dicks. "We just totally respect what the home is doing. I think they're getting excellent care where they are and they both have wonderful memories."

The couple met in what was Mersea Township in the 1940s.

"My mother, on their farm, had a big cherry tree and her sister invited a bunch of people in their church group to come and pick cherries," said Johnston.

John showed up with a friend — and the rest is history.

While the couple married in April 1945, they had to wait until October — when the farming season settled down — to take a three-night honeymoon.

"They were very proud of their farm in Mersea Township," said Neufeld.

For their 75th anniversary, the five siblings had been planning a family gathering with some extended relatives, which will be rescheduled.

Johnston said they'll just have to see "how things play out." For now, staff will be the ones celebrating with Helen and John individually.

"I know that they're sending cards and some of the staff knows and will be wishing them a happy anniversary," said Neufeld. "We're just happy that they're where they are."

Both daughters say the family calls their parents regularly.

"They're just living day by day — and we just try to do that too," said Neufeld.