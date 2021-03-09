Leamington council delays decision on boarding houses and farm help dwellings

Leamington town council has decided to put off making changes to the town's official plan and zoning bylaws to govern boarding houses and farm dwellings.

The town is trying to come up with regulations to make housing safer for farm workers and people who live in homes with multiple tenants.

After a three-hour special meeting, councillors voted to take more time to study suggestions brought forward by seven delegations including representatives of the greenhouse industry.

"It's very important that we take the delegates that do take the time to apply and come forward, we take that information and use it. I want to see what it is that they're bringing forward," said Coun. Tim Wilkinson.

Lawyer Frank Ricci, representing two greenhouse growers, told council that "the less regulation the better."

But Ricci brought forward a presentation he didn't have time to fully delve into. Wilkinson said he wanted more time to peruse it.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald made it clear to Ricci that council has been "forced" to implement these regulations because of some of the deplorable living conditions farm workers are experiencing that have come to light during the pandemic.

"When there are flagrant violations...human rights might also be infringed when you shove 50 people in a small house," said MacDonald.

MacDonald added later that it was prudent for council to consider all the submissions in detail before making a final decision.

"We're just looking to delve deeper into the information already presented, and I think that's wise of us to do that. And I think that helps us make a better decision," said MacDonald.

Coun. John Hammond was the only one to vote against waiting. He didn't want to see the process drag on too long while more boarding houses pop up in the town.

Deputy Mayor Larry Verbeke suggested a report should come back to council in three months. Council decided to ask administration for a report as soon as possible.