168 asymptomatic COVID-19 tests completed for students, staff as new round of school testing begins

The four school boards in the Windsor – Essex County area announced a new round of asymptomatic COVID-19 testing will be held in Leamington for students attending class in-person, staff and children.

According to the province's online database, 168 tests have been completed during previous testing that was done in 11 schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB). No positive cases were identified.

Now staff and students at nine schools in and around the N8H postal code can be swabbed for the virus starting Saturday morning. Children who attend daycare at those schools are also eligible.

The testing will take place at Leamington District Secondary School.

The following schools are invited to take part:

Leamington District Secondary School

Queen Elizabeth Public School

Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood Public School

M.D. Bennie Public School

Gore Hill Public School

Cardinal Carter Catholic Middle and High School

St. Louis Catholic School

École élémentaire catholique St-Michel

École secondaire catholique l'Essor students from Leamington

The testing will start with school staff, then proceed by last name to avoid lineups, starting with "A" between 9:30 and 10 a.m. and continuing by letter each half hour until "W, X, Y or Z" at 2:30 - 3 p.m.

Parents or guardians will need to continue to give consent for students under the age of 18.

The Ministry of Health is offering voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing this Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leamington District Secondary School for all students attending a Leamington area school from Please see the attached flyer for more information. <a href="https://t.co/svmQmxMucV">pic.twitter.com/svmQmxMucV</a> —@ps_gore

The province had mandated that school boards begin testing on February 22, but boards in Windsor-Essex only began on March 13.

A spokesperson for WECDSB cited the delay was due to complications caused by coordinating the testing plans with the local health unit and all four school boards.

A memo released in February by Education Minister Stephen Lecce calls for testing at five per cent of schools weekly for most boards.