1 arrested after Leamington sexual assault

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested one man after reports of a sexual assault.

The OPP responded to reports of a sexual assault in Leamington on Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. A woman reported being approached in a parking lot where she was allegedly assaulted by the accused.

A 44-year-old man from Leamington was arrested Nov. 26 and has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.