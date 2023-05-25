'It's become special to me': Leamington air cadets have to go and need money to move their H-hut

Warrant Officer Samantha Staines likes where her Leamington Air Cadets 535 squadron currently resides but says she understands the town has other plans for the area.

The municipality plans on putting up housing on the old Leamington District Secondary School property, where the cadet H-hut building stands. The squadron has called it home since 1968.

"The history in the building is really interesting to me," said Staines.

"It means a lot because it means I'm still carrying on the legacy that the people before me have left behind.

Staines and squadron members have until Sept.1 to raise enough money to move the H-hut structure elsewhere.

"I've grown used to this spot over the five years I've been in the program, so it's become special to me."

Samantha Staines is a warrant officer with the Leamington air cadets. She says she is going to miss the location after spending the last five years there. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Early estimates are that the cadets need to secure $300,000 to $500,000, according to its sponsorship committee secretary.

Butch Rickeard says they're going to start by applying for federal government funds — then look to the community and "other sources" they've used in the past for development.

"This is one of the last H-huts in existence just to serve as an air force purpose," said Rickeard.

"It's a hut that looks like an H from the sky, but it's generally a quick structure that's built on two ends with a connection piece through the middle. So that's why it looks like an H from above."

Chatham-Kent—Leamington MP Dave Epp stands with members of the Leamington air cadets. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Chair of the sponsorship committee Jonathon Azzopardi says fundraising efforts will also include asks of the province, as well as local donors.

"We've been saving for many years, so we have about a fifth of it already in our bank now," he said. "And we're going to need to get the other between now and Sept. 1."

Asked what happens if the money isn't secured by the fall, Azzopardi says "just like any good cadet, we've always got a plan B."

"We'll have to start the training year in a temporary location while the building is finally put in its final place and set up for the training year, which starts in September."

Chair of the squadron's sponsorship committee Jonathon Azzopardi sits in a flight simulator at the Leamington air cadets building. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Azzopardi says the squadron's goal is for this latest move to be its last.

"I think it's really easy to just dismiss history. It's easy to forget. And buildings, although they seem like a physical space, a lot of bodies came through and its significance to World War II was probably underrated."

Windsor flying ace Tom Brannagan was one pilot that called the building home and fought in the Second World War.

His son Tom says by losing the building, Canada loses a significant piece of its past.

"I think it's history that we can't let slip," Brannagan said.

"And it's real important for us to make sure that we do everything we can to keep this tradition going."

"I'm sure my dad would be very supportive of that."