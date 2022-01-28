Leamington council looks to tackle housing crisis, moves ahead with affordable living project

The Muncipality of Leamington is taking the housing crisis into its own hands by moving forward on an affordable housing project.

Two years ago, the town bought the the former Leamington District High School on Talbot Street West for $1.3 million. Eventually, council will seek a developer who will buy the land to build housing units with the town's vision in mind.

The 13-acre site plan council came up with includes 293 units spread across three six-storey apartment buildings, connected row houses and two separate four-unit structures. But Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald said that's "just a jumping off point" for whichever developor gets chosen for the project and comes up with their own concept.

MacDonald said the project will include a variety of home sizes for single residents, seniors, single parents or families.

"We feel like we've got it covered to the best of our ability, so it is an inclusive community that will have lots of different wage incomes as well as family size and members of the community living there," said MacDonald.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald says the need for housing is "immediate." (Jason Viau/CBC)

Phase one, which is the apartment units, is expected to take 14 to 18 months to build. However, the rest of the project could take anywhere from 12 to 36 months, according to a report that went before council.

"The need is immediate," said MacDonald. "We can't afford to let this go long and yet we have to be careful enough that we do everything right."

The executive director of the Bridge Youth Resource Centre said it's an exciting opportunity for the community.

"Some youth are already living independently and want to remain living independently and so this is another opportunity for them to continue on that path forward," said Krista Rempel.

The town's consultant is currently putting together a request for proposals (RFP) in order to interested developers to bid on the project.