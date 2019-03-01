'We are all concerned': leader says Windsor's Indian and Pakistani communities hope for peace

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, some Windsorites say they want peace.

Sushil Jain, who is currently on a temporary leave of absence from his role as president of the South Asia Centre in Windsor, said the current situation is "saddening."

"I think we are all concerned — the Indian community, the Bengali community, the Pakistani community, the Kashmiris who are here," he said.

"We say Kashmir is a complex issue but at the same time it is something that we have to make sure that the Kashmiris live in peace, and the Indians live in peace and the Pakistanis live in peace."

More than 40 Indian parliamentary soldiers were killed in a mid-February attack, for which a Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility.

Military action between the two countries has escalated in the weeks since, forcing the cancellation of numerous flights to and from the region and stoking worldwide fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Changing travel plans

Jain is from the Punjab region of India. He no longer has family there, and said his main concern is about what the Kashmiris are experiencing.

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu Feb. 26, 2019. Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have ratcheted up in recent weeks. (Mukesh Gupta/Reuters)

"They are the ones who are suffering it. And their families have been suffering ... they are not free of movement because of the terror and fear."

He typically returns to India each year and had plans to return to India in March, but changed his mind with the current situation.

Concerned about the suspension of Air Canada flights to India, and worried he might not return to Canada when he wanted to, Jain said, "it's just too difficult."

"At least here in Canada, we should have peace," he said. "The Indians and Pakistanis should be marching on the street and saying, 'We multicultural people of these two countries … we are asking for peace.'"

Akshai Aggarwal, a retired University of Windsor professor, originally from India, said although what's happening right now is concerning, this conflict has been ongoing for a long time.

"We have many relatives over there. We always want peace, but you know, because of these terrorism somehow, unless the terrorism is stamped out, there is no way," he said.

Travel agencies monitoring the situation

As for how the conflict is affecting travel overall, local travel agencies say things are still up in the air.

"It's just sort of a wait-and-see thing right now but [it] seems like it's a pretty critical situation at this point," said Sarah Hupalo, owner of Goliger's Travel Plus.

Al Valente, with Valente Travel Inc. told CBC News in an email that the agency is monitoring the situation.

"As of now our agency is not noticing any significant shift in consumers' travel preferences, although those looking at the region are waiting this out."