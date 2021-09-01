LCBO roof partially collapses in Bothwell, fire dept. says
The roof of the LCBO in Bothwell has partially collapsed.
Firefighters say no one was hurt in the incident
No one was hurt after the roof of the liquor store in Bothwell partially collapsed.
It happened around 1:20 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, which shared photos from the scene on social media.
One of the pictures shows bundles of some kind of material on the roof near where the collapse happened.
The crew from the local fire station responded.
According to the LCBO's website, the store is closed on Wednesday.
