Essex LCBO closed as 5 employees test positive for COVID-19

An LCBO location in Essex is closed after five employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The LCBO announced the first case at the location on Arthur Avenue on Dec. 24, an employee who last worked on Dec. 18.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency said four more employees have tested positive and the location is closed until further notice.

"The employees are self-isolating at home, and we wish them well," the LCBO said.

The employees last worked shifts between Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 24.

LCBO locations are among the retail outlets allowed to remain open under the newly imposed provincial lockdown.

Stores that sell alcohol saw a reduction in their allowed capacity from 50 to 25 per cent when the new restrictions took effect on Boxing Day.

The LCBO says it has taken measures to protect employees and customers, including cleaning, sanitation and physical distancing.