'Lawyers in the Library' offer free legal help at Windsor branches
First workshop scheduled Wednesday evening, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
People looking for legal advice will be able to attend special 30-minute workshops at select Windsor Public Library branches, to connect with lawyers.
Funded by the Law Foundation of Ontario, the new "Lawyers in the Library" program is the result of work undertaken by the National Self-Represented Litigants Project (NSRLP). It was started by University of Windsor law professor — and recent Order of Canada recipient — Julie Macfarlane.
According to numbers cited by Dayna Cornwall, project manager with the NSRLP, approximately 50 per cent of litigants in Canada's family courts are self-represented.
"It gets higher in the larger urban settings," she said. "So Toronto, Vancouver, it can go as high as 80 per cent in some areas."
We're just trying to provide an opportunity ... - Dayna Cornwall, Project Manager, National Self-Represented Litigants Project
Cornwall is not a lawyer herself. She said the new project is based on models in the U.S., where volunteer lawyers offer "a couple hours of free legal advice to anybody who could use it."
"I'm sure they'll be able to kind of … steer [people] in a good direction," she said.
Listen to Dayna Cornwall talk about "Laywers in the Library" with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre:
Though residents will only have 30 minutes to consult with volunteer lawyers — on a first-come, first-served basis — Cornwall said that should be enough time to get help understanding some legal matters, and fill out forms.
"We're just trying to provide an opportunity for people to get just even a little bit of their question answered," she said.
The first Lawyers in the Library workshop is scheduled Wednesday evening, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Windsor Public Library's Budimir Branch on Grand Marais Road West.
With files from Afternoon Drive
