Riding lawnmower collision leaves one with life-threatening injuries

One woman has life-threatening injuries after a collision between her riding lawnmower and a car.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening, emergency crews responded to the collision on Gleeson Line in Tilbury. A vehicle travelling eastbound struck a riding lawnmower as the lawnmower pulled out of a private driveway.

The driver of the riding lawnmower was air-lifted to a London hospital from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger on the riding lawnmower was taken to the health alliance for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation.