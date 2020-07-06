Lawn watering restrictions begin in Chatham-Kent
Hot, dry weather prompts restrictions which could get worse if conditions don't improve
Residents and business owners in Chatham-Kent will have to reduce the amount of water they use on their lawns.
Effective Monday July 6, the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission implemented lawn watering restrictions for all customers on municipal water.
Restrictions include:
- Customers with odd numbered addresses will be allowed to water their lawns on odd numbered days
- Customers with even numbered addresses will be allowed to water their lawns on even numbered days
- There will be a two month grace period for newly sodded lawns
This is the first set of restrictions but more could come if hot, dry weather conditions do not improve, according to the utilities provider.
"With the extended hot dry weather that this region has been experiencing, lawn watering has placed extra demands on all of our Water Treatment Plants" said general manager Tim Sunderland.
According to the utilities commission, it has been several years since lawn watering restrictions were issued to municipal water customers of Chatham-Kent.
The Water Use Restriction Policy was approved by the commission in August 2003.
