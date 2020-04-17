Windsor manufacturer says producing thousands of N95 masks possible, but materials unavailable

Laval International CEO Jonathan Azzopardi says his organization could ramp up production to produce 11,000 N95 masks per day, but a lack of proper materials has gotten in the way.

The N95 designation specifically refers to the masks' ability to filter out 95 per cent of particulate and the most well-known manufacturer of the masks is U.S. multinational conglomerate 3M.

According to Azzopardi, the material used by 3M to manufacture those masks is protected under intellectual property laws, making sourcing the material very difficult.

"That material that 3M has developed is very well sought after in the world right now and we're finding that out firsthand," Azzopardi said.

"We had our heart set on just getting our hands on that 3M material."

Moulds for N95 masks at Laval International. (Laval International)

Azzopardi said his company has already developed a mould for the masks, and have experimented with a wide array of materials to construct the respirators, ranging from paper towels to automotive grade materials.

"I've had every type of coffee filter you can imagine — just trying to find the combination or a solution that could bring that N95 mask to fruition," he said.

Despite Laval's best efforts, Azzopardi said the company has only been able to manufacture a mask capable of filtering between 20 per cent and 25 per cent of particulate.

"We are looking to potentially put our mask on the market, not in a medical situation, but we're finding out that there's different classifications of masks," he said. "So you may see our mask coming out, but for a non-medical application."

Laval International is trying to produce N95 masks, but is having trouble sourcing the necessary materials. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Laval International has existing medical industry contracts — including to make parts for hospital beds through a partnership with London, Ont. Stryker, as well as new contracts to make moulds for face shield components — Azzopardi said he doesn't want to manufacture N95 masks for monetary reasons.

"I have no intention of being in the face mask business one minute after it's not needed anymore," he said.

"I'm happy with what we do. I don't want to get in the medical business, but we do want to make a difference."

Laval International isn't the only Windsor-Essex company looking to produce necessary medical equipment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies like Kelcom 3D Division in Windsor have been working since at least March to manufacture personal protective equipment like masks and respirators.

Additionally, foreign companies with plants in Windsor-Essex — including at Ford's Windsor Engine Plant — have also been working to manufacture PPE.