Work begins to reconstruct 'worst road' Lauzon Parkway

Lauzon Parkway, a roadway that was recently named one of Southwestern Ontario's worst, is getting a $8.1-million facelift.

The City of Windsor said construction has started on the first phase of the project, which will reconstruct the north and southbound lanes from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive.

This phase will see about 530 metres of the road rebuilt at a cost of $2.6 million. The upgrades include the roadway itself, sidewalks and the multi-use trail. The road will be widened in parts, and drainage will be improved.

"This is really welcomed news and renewal for east Windsor, and it's only the beginning," Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak said at a news conference Thursday. "In early 2022 we'll launch the second phase of the Lauzon Parkway redevelopment."

All three phases are expected to be near completion by the end of next year, and the parkway will be reconstructed from Tecumseh Road East all the way to the E.C. Row Expressway.

Businesses in the construction zone will remain open throughout the construction, though there will be lane reductions in effect, the city said.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is making infrastructure investments to support the growing population and make it easier for businesses to "choose Windsor as a place to create jobs." (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The roadway is one of the city's busiest, with officials estimating daily traffic at 30,000 vehicles, but it's also become notorious.

Lauzon Parkway was named second-worst road in Southwestern Ontario in CAA's 2021 worst roads rankings.

"We're making these investments to scratch Lauzon Parkway off of that list," Windsor Mayor Dilkens said.

"Council is investing to rebuild Lauzon Parkway and to make it one of the best roads in Southwestern Ontario."