Last chance to experience Bright Lights Windsor this season

The public has one last chance to experience Bright Lights Windsor Sunday night before it concludes for the season.

The festival will start at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 10 p.m.

This year's display at Jackson Park is even bigger than last year's event. Mayor Drew Dilkens has said that's because the city put in the proper infrastructure last year.

This year saw additional parking spaces for visitors, gravel paths and a train.

Visitors have likened the park to something out of a Christmas movie. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The City of Windsor earmarked $3 million for the festival back in 2017, and half of that money was put aside for this year's event.

The funding for the festival has been criticized by some. Last month, protestors rallied at the park last to express concerns over how the city was spending its money.

The mayor has told CBC that it's about balance, and that the Bright Lights event adds to the quality of life for people in Windsor.

Though the total number of visitors this year is not yet known, the city anticipates that the number will exceed last year's number, which totalled to about 60,000.