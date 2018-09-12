Windsor premiere of 'Last Call' one-take film

Shot in one take in Windsor, Ont., The Last Call has its Canadian premiere Saturday right here in town.

"It's absolutely overwhelming," said lead actor Sarah Booth — who happens to be married to co-producer and director Gavin Booth.

"All you can do is try to make something that will set you aside from the pack," said Gavin. "All you can ever hope for is your last film will get you to the next film."

The film centres around a suicidal alcoholic who attempts to call a crisis prevention hotline — but a misdial gets him a single mother working as a night janitor instead.

From an acting standpoint, Sarah said she was very nervous — but very excited — about performing the show in one take.

"As soon as Gavin yelled action there was no turning back," said Sarah, adding that her theatre background was critical to being in the same character for 76 minutes.

The real-time split screen drama has won more than 20 awards since its festival premiere. Its Canadian premiere is Sept. 21 at the Chrysler Theatre. Proceeds from the local screening will benefit the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex.

Hear the full interview with Gavin and Sarah on Windsor Morning: